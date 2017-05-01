Traffic I-95 bridge crews wrap up early on repair work
ICYMI: Neabsco Bridge work on 95SB completed ahead of schedule; @VAExpressLanes now back to being open in the northbound direction.
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) April 30, 2017
The first phase of work to repair an aging bridge that carries drivers on Interstate 95 over the Neabsco Creek near a rest area in Dale City wrapped up early this morning.
From VDOT spokeswoman Ellen Kamilakis:
“Went very well, we finished early…”
Crews closed one lane of I-95 south at the bridge at 9 p.m. Saturday to jackhammer and cut a hole into the bridge deck that needed to be replaced. The work on the 54-year-old bridge was announced earlier this month.
The work on the bridge continues this weekend when crews will be back out on the bridge starting at 10 p.m. Friday, closing one lane of I-95 south reducing the highway to two southbound lanes of traffic. The work is expected to wrap up at 6 a.m. Monday, May 8.
While you were sleeping: Progress on 95SB at Neabsco Bridge! Now pouring (& curing) concrete. Check out pics! Yes, that’s a boat. ? pic.twitter.com/kHbYebRGpG
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) April 30, 2017
Greetings Night Owls! ?Bridge work on 95SB is well underway and crews are making great progress! Move left when approaching our WZ. pic.twitter.com/F3jGqydB8D
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) April 30, 2017
