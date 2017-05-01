WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

I-95 bridge crews wrap up early on repair work

by Potomac Local on May 1, 2017

The first phase of work to repair an aging bridge that carries drivers on Interstate 95 over the Neabsco Creek near a rest area in Dale City wrapped up early this morning.

From VDOT spokeswoman Ellen Kamilakis: 

“Went very well, we finished early…” 

Crews closed one lane of I-95 south at the bridge at 9 p.m. Saturday to jackhammer and cut a hole into the bridge deck that needed to be replaced. The work on the 54-year-old bridge was announced earlier this month.

The work on the bridge continues this weekend when crews will be back out on the bridge starting at 10 p.m. Friday, closing one lane of I-95 south reducing the highway to two southbound lanes of traffic. The work is expected to wrap up at 6 a.m. Monday, May 8.

