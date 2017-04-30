News Monterroso-Reyes charged with indecent liberties with a minor
From Prince William police:
Sexual Assault Investigation – On April 10, detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence in Woodbridge (22191) sometime after January 2017. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 13-year-old female juvenile, was inappropriately touched by the accused, an acquaintance. The victim recently disclosed the incident to a family member who contacted police. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested on April 26 without incident.
Arrested on April 26:
Omar Anael MONTERROSO-REYES, 20, of 2926 Wythe Ct in Woodbridge
Charged with 1 count of indecent liberties with a minor, 2 counts of sexual battery, and 1 count of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
