From Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department press release:

On April 21, the Fire Marshal’s Office received a complaint from a member of the Sudley Road/Lomond Drive homeless community indicating that people were vandalizing other members of the homeless community’s tents and personal belongings by means of fire. Investigators from the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office developed a suspect and obtained a warrant for SHAVONIA “Mi Mi” EAFFORD.

During the course of a witness interview, Fire Marshals determined that the same suspect also threatened the life of the witness by means of fire, and illegally burned the witness’ property.

Arrest warrants were obtained and executed by the Fire Marshal’s Office and members of Prince William County Police Department.

Arrested on April 28th:

SHAVONIA “Mi Mi” EAFFORD, 21 years old, no fixed address.

Charged with Class 4 Felony 18.2-52 attempted malicious bodily injury by means of any caustic substance or agent or use of any explosive or fire, Class 1 Misdemeanor 18.2-81 burning or destroying personal property, standing grain, etc. by fire.

SHAVONIA EAFFORD is being held on $3000 bond and is currently at the Prince William/Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.