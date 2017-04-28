Woodbridge man, 18, charged with armed robbery

From Prince William County Police:

Armed Robbery *ARREST – On April 26, detectives from the Robbery Unit identified and arrested the suspect involved in the robbery which occurred in the area of Vantage Dr and John Diskin Cir in Woodbridge on April 25. The suspect, identified as Demetrious Jerome DONIGAN, was arrested without incident.

Arrested on April 26:

Demetrious Jerome DONIGAN, 18, of 15481 Chopawamsic Ct in Woodbridge

Charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: June 5, 2017 |Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On April 25 at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the area of Vantage Dr and John Diskin Circle in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 21-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she made arrangements with an unknown man to sell a phone.

When the victim arrived in the area, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the phone. The suspect then fled the area on foot and the victim contacted police. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.