Prince William County police to host neighborhood watch training

From Prince William County Police Department:

The Crime Prevention Unit of the Prince William County Police Department is hosting a Neighborhood Watch training on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. The event should last about an hour.

Has it been awhile since you and your Watch members were trained? Are you a new coordinator taking over an existing Watch, or a new coordinator looking for training for everyone in your neighborhood? If you answered “yes” to any of these, then this training is for you!

Topics covered include crime reporting, emergency preparedness, Watch patrolling, active violence, and a Q&A session. This event will be held at the Paul T. White Jr. Western District Station, 8900 Freedom Center Boulevard in Manassas.

The event is free but an RSVP is requested to ensure there are enough materials. Please respond to jalicie@pwcgov.org. For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.