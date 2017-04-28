OmniRide buses will be delayed due to I-95 closure this weekend

Riding OmniRide buses to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station this weekend?

A full closure of the southbound portion of I-95 at the Neabsco Creek bridge near the Dale City rest area will cause delays for bus riders.

From the Potomac and Rappahannock Transit Agency:

All PRTC bus services that use I-95 and Route 1 may experience significant delays on Saturday, April 29 and Saturday, May 6 due to lane closures for bridge repair work on I-95 between Dale Boulevard and Cardinal Drive.

During the weekend repair work, the Express Lanes will remain pointed southward. This is expected to cause delays for Prince William Metro Direct buses serving Franconia-Springfield Metro Station. It also will prompt many drivers to use Route 1, causing increased congestion for Saturday OmniLink buses on routes serving Dumfries, Woodbridge/Lake Ridge, and the Route 1 corridor.

The Express Lanes are expected to be open for northbound traffic for the commute on Monday, May 1.