News Fire breaks out on roof of 800 Corporate Drive
A fire broke out on the roof of a building inside the Quantico Corporate Center at Stafford.
Fire and rescue units from Prince William County and Quantico were called to help douse the blaze.
A press release from Stafford County:
Stafford County Fire and Rescue units responded to an automatic alarm at 800 Corporate Drive this morning at 10:29 a.m. The building is a commercial office building in the Quantico Corporate Center. As units responded, dispatchers advised them that callers were reporting black smoke from the roof.
The assignment was upgraded to a Commercial Fire with a request for a second alarm being transmitted. Fire and EMS units from Stafford County, Marine Corps Base Quantico and Prince William County responded to the incident. Upon arrival, the crews found smoke evident from the roof of a four-story building that was in the process of being evacuated. The crews found a fire on the roof of the structure that was spreading across the area. The fire was ultimately contained to the roof and fourth floor of the structure. Smoke had traveled through all four floors making ventilation difficult. One civilian incurred non-life-threatening injuries during the event.
Personnel operated on the scene for five hours assisting occupants and working to remove smoke from the structure. The damage to the building is estimated to be $400,000.
