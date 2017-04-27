Social media argument results in arrest for malicious wounding

From Prince William County Police:

Malicious Wounding *ARREST*– On April 25, Tenisha Star RANDALL, wanted for an assault which occurred in the 8100 block of Seymour Rd in Manassas on April 19, was located and arrested without incident at a residence on Lakota Dr in Woodbridge.

Arrested on April 25:

Tenisha Star RANDALL, 19, of 13004 Patamon Way in Woodbridge

Charged with malicious wounding and malicious wounding by mob

Court Date: May 24, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Randall was sought previously, but not apprehended

Malicious Wounding [Previously Released] – On April 22 at 12:22 a.m., officers began an investigation into an assault which reportedly occurred in the 8100 block of Seymour Rd in Manassas on April 19 at 12:00 p.m.. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 24-year-old woman of Manassas, was involved in a dispute with an acquaintance over social media.

The parties eventually met in person in the above area. During the encounter, the argument escalated physically and the victim, who has limited mobility, was struck repeatedly by the accused. Other individuals were present during the incident and did not intervene in the altercation. The incident was recorded and posted online.

Officers were able to review the video and confirm the assault. As a result of the assault, the victim sustained injuries to her face. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Tenisha Star RANDALL. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.