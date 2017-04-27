WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

News
Prince William County Public Schools 2017 End of Year Guide

April 27, 2017

From Prince William County Public Schools: 

Dismissal Schedule for Last School Day, June 15

If there are no unexpected closures that impact the school schedule for the remainder of this school year, the last day of school for the 2016–17 school year is scheduled to be Thursday, June 15.

The standard early dismissal plans for June 15, the last day of school, are as follows:

Elementary and middle school students will be dismissed on a half-day schedule.
High school dismissal is set for 10 a.m.
June 15 dismissal times for all schools will be posted on the Transportation Services web page as soon as they are available.
PACE students will follow the high school schedule.
There will be no preschool special education, Title I preschool, Head Start, or Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI or PVI+) classes on June 15.
Lunch will not be served in the high schools.
Lunch will be served in the elementary and middle schools.
SACC will open at dismissal for students enrolled in the before-and-after, or in the after-school-only program. Next Generation will open at dismissal for all enrolled students. All SACC and Next Generation sites will remain open until their normal 6:30 p.m. closing time.

High School Exam Dismissal Schedule

Prince William County Public Schools have announced an 11:30 a.m. dismissal time for high school seniors during final exams on the following schedule:

May 11–16
PACE East

May 17–22
PACE West

May 25–31
Governor’s School @ Innovation Park
Potomac High School
Stonewall Jackson High School

May 26–June 1
Battlefield High School
Patriot High School

May 31–June 8
New Directions School

June 1–6
Forest Park High School
Gar-Field High School

June 2–7
Brentsville District High School
Freedom High School
Hylton High School
Osbourn Park High School
Woodbridge High School

The high school final exam dismissal schedule for students in grades 9, 10, and 11 will be as follows, with the last day of school for the 2016–17 school year on June 15.

June 12: Students will have two exams and will dismiss according to the usual dismissal schedule.
June 13: Students will have two exams and will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
June 14: Students will have two exams and will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
June 15: Students will have one exam and will dismiss at 10 a.m.

2017 Graduation Dates Announced

School  Day  Date Time Venue
Battlefield High School Tuesday June 6 1 p.m.  Jiffy Lube Live
Brentsville District High School  Saturday June 10 10 am.  Brentsville District High School
Forest Park High School  Friday  June 9 2 p.m.  GMU Eagle Bank Arena
Freedom High School  Saturday  June 10 7 p.m.  Eagle Bank Arena
Gar-Field High School  Friday  June 9 7 p.m.  Eagle Bank Arena
Governors School (Senior Ceremony) Saturday  June 3 1o a.m.  GMU Sci-Tech Campus — Verizon Auditorium
Hylton High School  Satruday  June 10 9:30 a.m.  GMU Eagle Bank Arena
PACE East (Senior Awards) Friday  May 19 9:15 a.m. PACE East Gym
PACE West  Thursday  May 25 12:30 p.m.  PACE West
Patriot High School  Tuesday  June 6 7 p.m.  Jiffy Lube Live 
Potomac High School  Monday  June 5 2 p.m.  Jiffy Lube Live
Stonewall Jackson Senior High School  Monday  June 5 7 p.m.  Jiffy Lube Live 
Summer School and Adult Education  Thursday August 3 7:30 p.m.  Gar-Field High School Auditorium 
Thomas Jefferson High School  Saturday  June 17 7 p.m  GMU Eagle Bank Arena
Woodbridge Senior High School  Saturday  June 10 9 a.m.  Woodbirdge Senior High School 

Events scheduled at Jiffy Lube Live Pavilion and GMU Eagle Bank Arena are subject to change.

 

