Prince William County Public Schools 2017 End of Year Guide

From Prince William County Public Schools:

Dismissal Schedule for Last School Day, June 15

If there are no unexpected closures that impact the school schedule for the remainder of this school year, the last day of school for the 2016–17 school year is scheduled to be Thursday, June 15.

The standard early dismissal plans for June 15, the last day of school, are as follows:

Elementary and middle school students will be dismissed on a half-day schedule.

High school dismissal is set for 10 a.m.

June 15 dismissal times for all schools will be posted on the Transportation Services web page as soon as they are available.

PACE students will follow the high school schedule.

There will be no preschool special education, Title I preschool, Head Start, or Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI or PVI+) classes on June 15.

Lunch will not be served in the high schools.

Lunch will be served in the elementary and middle schools.

SACC will open at dismissal for students enrolled in the before-and-after, or in the after-school-only program. Next Generation will open at dismissal for all enrolled students. All SACC and Next Generation sites will remain open until their normal 6:30 p.m. closing time.

High School Exam Dismissal Schedule

Prince William County Public Schools have announced an 11:30 a.m. dismissal time for high school seniors during final exams on the following schedule:

May 11–16

PACE East

May 17–22

PACE West

May 25–31

Governor’s School @ Innovation Park

Potomac High School

Stonewall Jackson High School

May 26–June 1

Battlefield High School

Patriot High School

May 31–June 8

New Directions School

June 1–6

Forest Park High School

Gar-Field High School

June 2–7

Brentsville District High School

Freedom High School

Hylton High School

Osbourn Park High School

Woodbridge High School

The high school final exam dismissal schedule for students in grades 9, 10, and 11 will be as follows, with the last day of school for the 2016–17 school year on June 15.

June 12: Students will have two exams and will dismiss according to the usual dismissal schedule.

June 13: Students will have two exams and will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

June 14: Students will have two exams and will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

June 15: Students will have one exam and will dismiss at 10 a.m.

2017 Graduation Dates Announced

School Day Date Time Venue Battlefield High School Tuesday June 6 1 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live Brentsville District High School Saturday June 10 10 am. Brentsville District High School Forest Park High School Friday June 9 2 p.m. GMU Eagle Bank Arena Freedom High School Saturday June 10 7 p.m. Eagle Bank Arena Gar-Field High School Friday June 9 7 p.m. Eagle Bank Arena Governors School (Senior Ceremony) Saturday June 3 1o a.m. GMU Sci-Tech Campus — Verizon Auditorium Hylton High School Satruday June 10 9:30 a.m. GMU Eagle Bank Arena PACE East (Senior Awards) Friday May 19 9:15 a.m. PACE East Gym PACE West Thursday May 25 12:30 p.m. PACE West Patriot High School Tuesday June 6 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live Potomac High School Monday June 5 2 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live Stonewall Jackson Senior High School Monday June 5 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live Summer School and Adult Education Thursday August 3 7:30 p.m. Gar-Field High School Auditorium Thomas Jefferson High School Saturday June 17 7 p.m GMU Eagle Bank Arena Woodbridge Senior High School Saturday June 10 9 a.m. Woodbirdge Senior High School

Events scheduled at Jiffy Lube Live Pavilion and GMU Eagle Bank Arena are subject to change.