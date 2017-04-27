News Prince William County Public Schools 2017 End of Year Guide
From Prince William County Public Schools:
Dismissal Schedule for Last School Day, June 15
If there are no unexpected closures that impact the school schedule for the remainder of this school year, the last day of school for the 2016–17 school year is scheduled to be Thursday, June 15.
The standard early dismissal plans for June 15, the last day of school, are as follows:
Elementary and middle school students will be dismissed on a half-day schedule.
High school dismissal is set for 10 a.m.
June 15 dismissal times for all schools will be posted on the Transportation Services web page as soon as they are available.
PACE students will follow the high school schedule.
There will be no preschool special education, Title I preschool, Head Start, or Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI or PVI+) classes on June 15.
Lunch will not be served in the high schools.
Lunch will be served in the elementary and middle schools.
SACC will open at dismissal for students enrolled in the before-and-after, or in the after-school-only program. Next Generation will open at dismissal for all enrolled students. All SACC and Next Generation sites will remain open until their normal 6:30 p.m. closing time.
High School Exam Dismissal Schedule
Prince William County Public Schools have announced an 11:30 a.m. dismissal time for high school seniors during final exams on the following schedule:
May 11–16
PACE East
May 17–22
PACE West
May 25–31
Governor’s School @ Innovation Park
Potomac High School
Stonewall Jackson High School
May 26–June 1
Battlefield High School
Patriot High School
May 31–June 8
New Directions School
June 1–6
Forest Park High School
Gar-Field High School
June 2–7
Brentsville District High School
Freedom High School
Hylton High School
Osbourn Park High School
Woodbridge High School
The high school final exam dismissal schedule for students in grades 9, 10, and 11 will be as follows, with the last day of school for the 2016–17 school year on June 15.
June 12: Students will have two exams and will dismiss according to the usual dismissal schedule.
June 13: Students will have two exams and will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
June 14: Students will have two exams and will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
June 15: Students will have one exam and will dismiss at 10 a.m.
2017 Graduation Dates Announced
|School
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Battlefield High School
|Tuesday
|June 6
|1 p.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Brentsville District High School
|Saturday
|June 10
|10 am.
|Brentsville District High School
|Forest Park High School
|Friday
|June 9
|2 p.m.
|GMU Eagle Bank Arena
|Freedom High School
|Saturday
|June 10
|7 p.m.
|Eagle Bank Arena
|Gar-Field High School
|Friday
|June 9
|7 p.m.
|Eagle Bank Arena
|Governors School (Senior Ceremony)
|Saturday
|June 3
|1o a.m.
|GMU Sci-Tech Campus — Verizon Auditorium
|Hylton High School
|Satruday
|June 10
|9:30 a.m.
|GMU Eagle Bank Arena
|PACE East (Senior Awards)
|Friday
|May 19
|9:15 a.m.
|PACE East Gym
|PACE West
|Thursday
|May 25
|12:30 p.m.
|PACE West
|Patriot High School
|Tuesday
|June 6
|7 p.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Potomac High School
|Monday
|June 5
|2 p.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Stonewall Jackson Senior High School
|Monday
|June 5
|7 p.m.
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Summer School and Adult Education
|Thursday
|August 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Gar-Field High School Auditorium
|Thomas Jefferson High School
|Saturday
|June 17
|7 p.m
|GMU Eagle Bank Arena
|Woodbridge Senior High School
|Saturday
|June 10
|9 a.m.
|Woodbirdge Senior High School
Events scheduled at Jiffy Lube Live Pavilion and GMU Eagle Bank Arena are subject to change.
