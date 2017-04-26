Stafford County Sheriff’s Office K9 “Steel” to get body armor

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office K9 “Steel” will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 “Steel’s” vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Ty, California City Police Department.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,400 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 2.1 million dollars.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1,050.00. Each vest has a value between $1,795 – $2,234, comes with a five-year warranty, and weighs an average of 4-5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.

“Steel” partners with Deputy First Class B.U. Demirci. “Steel” graduated from K9 School on November 18, 2016. On November 26, Deputy Demirci and “Steel” worked an armed robbery on Warrenton Road where a K9 track led Stafford Sheriff’s Deputies to make an arrest. “Steel” further alerted deputies to a Ruger 9mm handgun the suspect had hidden in a baby stroller.

“Steel” has successfully tracked a homicide suspect and a host of other criminals during his brief tenure with Stafford Sheriff’s Office. “Steel” is part of a four K9 unit team that work for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The other K9 units have been previously outfitted with protective vests.