Graham Park Middle School competes in robotics challenge

From an email to Potomac Local:

“Graham Park Middle School from Triangle, Virginia qualified for the VEXIQ World Competition in Louisville, Kentucky which runs from 23 through 25 April 2017. The two teams traveled to represent the school and are currently in deep competition.

Graham Park Middle Schools team 3613M …they all worked so hard…ranked 25 out of 77 in their division…there were over 300 teams competing in middle school.

The team is led by Oscar Mcculough the teams are comprised of 6th and 7th graders. Team 3613S Sydney To, Simran Patibanda, Comfort Ohajunwa, Shakir Said and Team 3613M Reagan Kitts, Mya Aure, Kirstin Palmateer, Chelsea Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez.

Teams competed throughout the year and qualified for Worlds in February 2017.”