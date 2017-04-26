Arrest made long after lengthy car chase concludes

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On April 22, 2017, at 11:17 p.m, Deputy C. N. Mireles was traveling southbound on Warrenton Road behind a light-colored sedan. As both vehicles approached the intersection at Sanford Drive, Deputy Mireles observed the sedan travel through a red traffic light. Deputy Mireles activated his emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver of the sedan continued onto the southbound ramp of Interstate 95, eluding the deputy. Deputy A.S. Smith joined Deputy Mireles as they kept pace with the vehicle. The sedan cut off several lanes of traffic as it maneuvered to exit 133-B from the center lane, and exited onto Carl D. Silver Parkway. Once in Central Park, the driver slowed the vehicle to make a U-Turn. At that time the suspect’s face was clearly illuminated by Deputy Mireles’ spotlight.

The vehicle traveled back toward Route 3 and resumed southbound travel on the interstate. The driver continued to ignore law enforcement for several miles. He turned onto the grassy median at mile marker 116.5 that divides north and southbound traffic and deputies lost visual contact. The sedan’s tag returned to a residence on Fletcher Drive, the driver was identified and warrants were obtained. On April 24, 2017, at 12:22 a.m., Deputy Mireles responded to the residence, identified the subject and made an arrest.

Deltrick France Daniels, age 34 of Fletcher Drive, was charged with Eluding Police, Reckless Driving and Failure to Obey Traffic Lights. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and is held on no bond.