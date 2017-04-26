News Arizala charged with abduction at Manassas area apartment
From Prince William police:
Abduction | Domestic Assault & Battery – On April 25 at 3:39AM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 8100 block of Porter Ridge Ln in Manassas (20109) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 20-year-old woman of Manassas, reported to police that she and the accused, a known acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim and prevented her from leaving the residence. At one point, the accused picked the victim up and carried her back into the residence. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Joshua Anthony ARIZALA, was arrested without further incident.
Arrested on April 25:
Joshua Anthony ARIZALA, 23, of the 8100 block of Porter Ridge Ln in Manassas
Charged with abduction and domestic assault & battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Nominate your mother for the Manassas Park Community Center 2nd Annual Mother’s Day Makeover Contest
April 24, 2017
This year, celebrate Mother’s Day at Rangoli Indian Restaurant with the Grand Brunch Buffet
April 21, 2017
Open House: 9491 McGuinn Lane, Nokesville, VA
April 20, 2017
Live Well Festival to feature health and wellness activities, farm to table brunch, and paint class
April 20, 2017
IKEA Woodbridge announces 70 jobs, plans hiring event May 9
April 20, 2017