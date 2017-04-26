Arizala charged with abduction at Manassas area apartment

From Prince William police:

Abduction | Domestic Assault & Battery – On April 25 at 3:39AM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 8100 block of Porter Ridge Ln in Manassas (20109) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 20-year-old woman of Manassas, reported to police that she and the accused, a known acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim and prevented her from leaving the residence. At one point, the accused picked the victim up and carried her back into the residence. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Joshua Anthony ARIZALA, was arrested without further incident.

Arrested on April 25:

Joshua Anthony ARIZALA, 23, of the 8100 block of Porter Ridge Ln in Manassas

Charged with abduction and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond