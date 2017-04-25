News Police search for Randall after social media fight
From Prince William police:
Malicious Wounding – On April 22 at 12:22AM, officers began an investigation into an assault which reportedly occurred in the 8100 block of Seymour Rd in Manassas (20109) on April 19 at approximately 12:00PM. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 24-year-old woman of Manassas, was involved in a dispute with an acquaintance over social media.
The parties eventually met in person in the above area. During the encounter, the argument escalated physically and the victim, who has limited mobility, was struck repeatedly by the accused. Other individuals were present during the incident and did not intervene in the altercation. The incident was recorded and posted online.
Officers were able to review the video and confirm the assault. As a result of the assault, the victim sustained injuries to her face. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Tenisha Star RANDALL. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
Wanted: [Photo from February 2016]
Tenisha Star RANDALL, 19, of no fixed address
Described as a black female, 5’3”, 110lbs with black hair and brown eyes
Wanted for malicious wounding and malicious wounding by mob
