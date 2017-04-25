News Man found dead in Lake Ridge apartment fire
From Prince William police:
Death Investigation – On April 24 at 11:34PM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 3500 block of Sherbrooke Cir in Woodbridge (22192) to assist the Department of Fire and Rescue with an apartment fire.
Upon searching the apartment, fire crews located 1 unconscious adult male who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Currently, this incident is being jointly investigated by the Prince William County Police Homicide Unit and the Department of Fire and Rescue’s Fire Marshals’ Office.
The victim will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and identification. The identity of the deceased will be released once confirmed and next of kin notified. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.
