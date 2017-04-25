News Kamari Wells was last seen getting off of a school bus in Woodbridge
From Prince William police:
**MISSING CHILD: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child, Kamari Wells. On April 25 at approximately 6:00PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of William Bayliss Ct in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a missing child.
The investigation revealed that Kamari was last seen getting off of a school bus in the area of William Bayliss Ct at approximately 4:15PM that afternoon but did not return home. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
Kamari Wells is described as a 7-year-old black male, 3'5'', and approximately 60lbs. He has short, curly black hair and brown eyes. Kamari was last seen wearing black pants with rips around the knee area, a black & white striped shirt, a black & white hoodie with gray sleeves, and black tennis shoes with the white "Nike" logo. Kamari is also carrying a black "Ninja Turtle" backpack.
