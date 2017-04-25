Traffic Driver killed in crash at Prince William Parkway and Balls Ford Road
From Prince William police:
On April 25 at 3:27AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the intersection of Prince William Pkwy and Balls Ford Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a two vehicle crash between a tractor double trailer and a sedan. The investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway.
The driver of the sedan, identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor double trailer, also an adult male, was not injured. Further information on the crash will be released when available. The identity of the deceased driver will also be released once a next of kin is notified. Currently, northbound Prince William Pkwy is closed at Balls Ford Rd and is expected to remain closed throughout the morning commute. The investigation continues.
