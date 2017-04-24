Update on Route 1 widening: Utilities going underground

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Power lines along Route 1 in Woodbridge are coming down.

A portion of the highway between Mary’s Way and Occoquan Road is being widened to six lanes. The utilities that used to run above ground are being buried as part of the project.

There’s also a lot more happening here during this $168 million effort.

“The project is continuing to install underground utilities, water, sewer, and drainages pipes and structures. This phase will continue for several months. In addition, retaining walls and stage 1 of the new bridge are underway,” said VDOT spokeswoman Ellen Kamilakis.

The project began about a year ago and is expected to wrap up in fall 2019. When it’s finished, here’s a full list of improvements VDOT says drivers can expect to see:

–Enhanced access to the Woodbridge VRE kiss-and-ride facility

–A new Route 1 bridge at Marumsco Creek

–Improvements to Occoquan Road, including a median and turn lanes from U.S. 1 to south of Horner Road

–Additional through and turn lanes on Route 1 and Occoquan Road to improve traffic operations

–A ten-foot shared-use path and six-foot sidewalk

–Demolition of several vacant buildings along the corridor

Route 1 currently carries about 35,000 vehicles per day and will carry 75,000 by 2036, according to VDOT.

It cost about $12 million to bury the utility lines for the project. That’s money Prince William County leaders ultimately approved in 2015.

But it wasn’t without a fight. Originally approved in 2013 by the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, two members of the Board — Peter Candland, of Gainesville and Jeanine Lawson, of Nokesville — attempted to get the Board to reverse its decision.

At the time, Candland argued the money could have been better spent on the county’s school division.