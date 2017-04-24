Storms bring light show to our region, major damage further south on Potomac River

After thunderstorms rolled through our region Friday night, there was quite the light show.

This photo was taken of storm cloud packed with lightning over North Stafford at 11:50 p.m., long after the thunderstorms that fired up earlier in the afternoon had rolled out.

The storms were not severe enough to produce major damage in our region, but storms intensified by the time they reached Virginia’s Northern Neck Penninsula.

The town of Colonial Beach on the Potomac River sustained $1 million in damage after a storm wreaked havoc on the small town. A curfew was set up to stop people from walking or driving into the most damaged areas of the small town.

There’s more rain in store for our areas as forecasters at the National Weather Service say 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible Monday and Tuesday. However, the storms are not forecasted to be severe.

It’s been a busy weather month so far this April as seven tornadoes touched down Virginia and Washington, D.C. April 7. A rarity for Washington, one of the tornadoes hit Arlington before crossing the Potomac River and blowing a roof off of a church.

