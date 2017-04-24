PRTC budget public hearings start tonight

From PRTC:

This is a reminder that PRTC has scheduled two public hearings to present its proposed FY 2018 budget in the amount of $60,252,600 and invite public review/comment. The proposed FY 2018 budget has virtually no locally-funded service expansion except for state-sponsored services associated with the I-95/395 and I-66 transit/TDM plans. The proposed budget also calls for a fare increase, as detailed in the budget presentation.

PRTC is the federal grant applicant for federally participating projects that PRTC and Virginia Railway Express envision applying for in FY 2018. Public comment is invited on all those projects as proposed.

Public Hearings are scheduled at 7:00 PM as follows, with question/answer periods thereafter:

Monday, April 24, 2017

PRTC Transit Center

14700 Potomac Mills Road

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Manassas City Hall

9027 Center St.

Manassas, VA 20110

The budget presentation is available for viewing and download. Print copies are available upon request by emailing publichearing@omniride.com. Comments may be made in person at one of the Public Hearings, via email (to publichearing@omniride.com), or in writing no later than May 1, 2017. Comments in writing that are not furnished at one of the Public Hearings should be directed to:

PRTC Attn: Public Hearing

14700 Potomac Mills Road

Woodbridge, VA 22192