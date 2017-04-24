Sponsored Post Nominate your mother for the Manassas Park Community Center 2nd Annual Mother’s Day Makeover Contest
How many ways can you tell your mother how much she means to you and pamper her at the same time? It is not as hard as you may think. All you need to do is to enter your mom in the Manassas Park Community Center (MPCC) Mother’s Day Makeover Contest! The winning mother will receive the following gifts and services:
•Transportation to participating vendors courtesy of Yellow Cab Company
•Expert hair styling by Jaisyn Markley at PR at Partners
•Expert makeup by Niki Kalfamanolis at PR at Partners
•Manicure and pedicure from Pretty Nails in Manassas Park
•A clothing item of her choice from DeeDee of LulaRoe
•A balloon sculpture from Nani’s
•Flowers by Montejo’s Florist
•Digital photos from Carol Fleurette Photography
•A catered meal from Heart 2 Heart Catering
•Cookies from Bijou’s Sweet Treats
•A jewelry item of her choice from Lisa Briones of Paparazzi
•A gift basket by Lisa Marie
•3 free months of membership toward an annual membership at the Manassas Park Community Center
Each of these generous business owners is donating either their time or their products to help the Manassas Park Community Center (MPCC) staff truly make your mother feel extra special this Mother’s Day!
Then on May 13, from 12:30 pm. – 2 p.m., join us for the big reveal and the announcement of the contest winner at the MPCC! There will be fun for everyone and activities for the kids!
There will also be a photo booth! For $5 per photo, you can capture a great photo of mom and her family. Then, after you have your photo taken at the photo booth, you can decorate a free picture frame! What a great complement to that photo booth portrait!
The kids will love the clowns Safari Bingo and Sweet Pickle the Ballonatic Clown as they make giant bubbles, create balloon figures, and play with puppets! Kids can have their faces painted by Elaine Jenkins of Dabbledy Doo, and can make a free Mother’s Day card at our cardmaking station!
Click here to nominate your mother before the April 28 deadline! Then plan to attend all the fun on May 13 from 12:30pm-2:20pm!Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Nominate your mother for the Manassas Park Community Center 2nd Annual Mother’s Day Makeover Contest
April 24, 2017
Sponsored Post
This year, celebrate Mother’s Day at Rangoli Indian Restaurant with the Grand Brunch Buffet
April 21, 2017
Sponsored Post
Open House: 9491 McGuinn Lane, Nokesville, VA
April 20, 2017
Sponsored Post
Live Well Festival to feature health and wellness activities, farm to table brunch, and paint class
April 20, 2017
Sponsored Post
IKEA Woodbridge announces 70 jobs, plans hiring event May 9
April 20, 2017
Sponsored Post
Adjunct Instructors needed at Quantico
April 19, 2017
Sponsored Post