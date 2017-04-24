How many ways can you tell your mother how much she means to you and pamper her at the same time? It is not as hard as you may think. All you need to do is to enter your mom in the Manassas Park Community Center (MPCC) Mother’s Day Makeover Contest! The winning mother will receive the following gifts and services:

•Transportation to participating vendors courtesy of Yellow Cab Company

•Expert hair styling by Jaisyn Markley at PR at Partners

•Expert makeup by Niki Kalfamanolis at PR at Partners

•Manicure and pedicure from Pretty Nails in Manassas Park

•A clothing item of her choice from DeeDee of LulaRoe

•A balloon sculpture from Nani’s

•Flowers by Montejo’s Florist

•Digital photos from Carol Fleurette Photography

•A catered meal from Heart 2 Heart Catering

•Cookies from Bijou’s Sweet Treats

•A jewelry item of her choice from Lisa Briones of Paparazzi

•A gift basket by Lisa Marie

•3 free months of membership toward an annual membership at the Manassas Park Community Center

Each of these generous business owners is donating either their time or their products to help the Manassas Park Community Center (MPCC) staff truly make your mother feel extra special this Mother’s Day!

Then on May 13, from 12:30 pm. – 2 p.m., join us for the big reveal and the announcement of the contest winner at the MPCC! There will be fun for everyone and activities for the kids!

There will also be a photo booth! For $5 per photo, you can capture a great photo of mom and her family. Then, after you have your photo taken at the photo booth, you can decorate a free picture frame! What a great complement to that photo booth portrait!