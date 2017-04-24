Dog walker reports indecent exposure in Woodbridge

From Prince William police:

Indecent Exposure – On April 22 at 8:00AM, officers responded to the area of Rippon Blvd and Old Coach Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an indecent exposure. The victim, a 63-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she was walking her dog in the above area when she observed an unknown man standing in a nearby wood line exposing himself and making an obscene gesture. The suspect then followed the victim as she walked back toward her residence. The suspect eventually fled area and was not located by responding officers. No physical or verbal contact was made between the two parties. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, approximately 35 years of age, 5’11”, 150lbs with a thin build and a dark complexion

Last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, jean shorts, and construction boots