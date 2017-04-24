Acquisition complete: United Bank today takes over Cardinal branches

United Bank today completed the acquisition of Cardinal Bank, rebranding multiple Cardinal Bank branches in our region to include Manassas, Woodbridge, and Stafford.

From a press release:

United Bankshares, Inc. (“United”) (NASDAQ: UBSI) announced the completion of its acquisition of Cardinal Financial Corporation (“Cardinal”), a financial services holding company, with $4.3 billion in assets, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia. This transaction marks the 31st acquisition United has completed under the current administration and the tenth acquisition in the D.C. Metro region.

Today, United Bank, United’s Virginia chartered bank, added 22 newly acquired banking locations to its Greater Washington footprint. United Bank is the largest locally headquartered community bank and holds the #1 deposit market share among community banks in the Washington, D.C. MSA. In addition, United welcomed George Mason Mortgage, LLC, the largest locally headquartered home mortgage lender in the D.C. Metro region, to its family of companies.

United now has over $19 billion in assets with 145 full-service offices in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, and Washington, D.C. United is the 38th largest banking company in the country based on market capitalization. In 2016, United increased dividends to shareholders for the 43rd consecutive year. This is a record only one other major banking company in the nation has been able to achieve. For more information, visit www.ubsi-inc.com.