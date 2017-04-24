News U.S. Education Secretary DeVos will tour Ashland Elementary Tuesday
We first tipped you last week that U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos will visit a Prince William County Public School on Tuesday.
Today, we learn that school is Ashland Elementary near Manassas, located at 15300 Bowman’s Folly Drive.
Here’s more in a statement from Prince William County Public Schools:
U.S. Education Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will tour Prince William County Public Schools’ Ashland Elementary to see the amazing work being done to educate every child, and especially to aid military-connected families during this “Month of the Military Child.”
“A tour by Principal Andy Jacks will allow the Secretary to join in classroom activities with teachers and students. The Secretary will also meet with military-connected students, parents, and staff members to learn of the outstanding ongoing efforts to serve this important part of the Ashland Elementary community.”
The tour is expected to last between 9:30 and 11 a.m. A total of 830 children attend Ashland Elementary School.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Nominate your mother for the Manassas Park Community Center 2nd Annual Mother’s Day Makeover Contest
April 24, 2017
This year, celebrate Mother’s Day at Rangoli Indian Restaurant with the Grand Brunch Buffet
April 21, 2017
Open House: 9491 McGuinn Lane, Nokesville, VA
April 20, 2017
Live Well Festival to feature health and wellness activities, farm to table brunch, and paint class
April 20, 2017
IKEA Woodbridge announces 70 jobs, plans hiring event May 9
April 20, 2017
Adjunct Instructors needed at Quantico
April 19, 2017