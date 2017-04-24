55-year-old motorcyclist killed after Route 28 crash

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On April 11 at 5:54AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded the 7500 block of Centreville Rd in Manassas (20111) to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2015 Jeep Patriot was traveling northbound in the center shared turning lane on Centreville Rd in the above area when he collided head-on with the operator of a 2003 Yamaha XVS1100 who was stopped southbound in the center lane attempting a left turn into a local business.

The operator of the Yamaha SVS1100 was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on April 23. The driver of the 2015 Jeep Patriot was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Speed, alcohol and drugs are not factors in this crash. The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Charges are pending. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The driver of the 2003 Yamaha XVS1100 motorcycle was identified Timothy Warren FLEMING, 55, of Manassas.

The driver of the 2015 Jeep Patriot was identified was identified as 40-year-old man of Manassas.