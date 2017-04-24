Traffic 55-year-old motorcyclist killed after Route 28 crash
From Prince William police:
Fatal Crash Investigation – On April 11 at 5:54AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded the 7500 block of Centreville Rd in Manassas (20111) to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2015 Jeep Patriot was traveling northbound in the center shared turning lane on Centreville Rd in the above area when he collided head-on with the operator of a 2003 Yamaha XVS1100 who was stopped southbound in the center lane attempting a left turn into a local business.
The operator of the Yamaha SVS1100 was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on April 23. The driver of the 2015 Jeep Patriot was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Speed, alcohol and drugs are not factors in this crash. The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Charges are pending. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The driver of the 2003 Yamaha XVS1100 motorcycle was identified Timothy Warren FLEMING, 55, of Manassas.
The driver of the 2015 Jeep Patriot was identified was identified as 40-year-old man of Manassas.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Nominate your mother for the Manassas Park Community Center 2nd Annual Mother’s Day Makeover Contest
April 24, 2017
This year, celebrate Mother’s Day at Rangoli Indian Restaurant with the Grand Brunch Buffet
April 21, 2017
Open House: 9491 McGuinn Lane, Nokesville, VA
April 20, 2017
Live Well Festival to feature health and wellness activities, farm to table brunch, and paint class
April 20, 2017
IKEA Woodbridge announces 70 jobs, plans hiring event May 9
April 20, 2017
Adjunct Instructors needed at Quantico
April 19, 2017