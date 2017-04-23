Sheriff Hill rescinds Stewart support, joins Supervisors in endorsing Gillespie

Corey Stewart last month told us that seeking endorsements from sitting politicians is “old-style politics.”

The only sitting politician in Prince William County who endorsed Stewart rescinded today rescinded his praise for the county Board of Supervisors Chairman At-large turned Virginia Gubernatorial candidate.

“Today, I am pulling my endorsement of Corey Stewart for Governor. He is a friend, but his campaign has become more focused on division, rather than the unifying values and the history of the Republican Party. I now support Ed Gillespie to be our next Governor,” stated Prince William County Sheriff Glenn Hill in a statement released by the Gillespie campaign.

Hill’s move follows Stewart’s appearance at the Old South Ball in Danville earlier this month, where the Washington Post quoted him as saying”

“I’m proud to be next to the Confederate flag…That flag is not about racism, folks. It’s not about hatred. It’s not about slavery. It’s about our heritage…It’s time that we stop running away from our heritage. It’s time that we embrace it.”

Stewart in February also held rallies in Charlottesville after that city’s Council moved to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

At the same time Hill rescinded his endorsement, Marty Nohe, and Jeanine Lawson, Ruth Anderson, and Peter Candland who sit with Stewart on the Board of Supervisors also endorsed Gillespie.

““Throughout his campaign, Ed has clearly demonstrated that he understands what Virginia needs to get moving again,” stated Lawson in a press release. “I appreciate his commitment to running a unifying campaign based on a policy agenda that will grow our economy, bring jobs back to the Commonwealth, and make government more transparent and accountable. I have known Ed for a long time, and I believe that he will be an effective governor that all Virginians can be proud of.”

Gillespie won a straw poll at the Prince William County Lincoln-Reagan Dinner by 62%, with Stewart coming in second with 24% of the vote. Afterward, Stewart tweeted the was rigged.

Republican Maureen Caddigan who also sits on the Board of Supervisors has yet to endorse a gubernatorial candidate. A majority of GOP members in the county have thrown their support behind Gillespie.

“…Senator Dick Black, Delegate Richard Anderson, Delegate Tim Hugo, Delegate Scott Lingamfelter, Delegate Jackson Miller, Prince William County School Board Member Willie Deutsch, and former Prince William County School Board Chairman Milton John, announced their support of Gillespie for Governor,” the Gillespie press release stated.

Voters will head to the polls June 13 for a Primary Election to choose a Republican governor candidate. Virginia State Senator Frank Wagner, in addition to Gillespie and Stewart, is also seeking the GOP nomination for Virginia Governor.