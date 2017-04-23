From Prince William police:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding – On April 21 at 9:53PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 11100 block of Privates Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived at the home, they located the victim, a 27-year-old man of Manassas, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

First responding officers provided aid to the victim who was flown to an area hospital for treatment. Initially, officers believed the suspect was still inside the residence which prompted the response of the Department’s tactical team. Officers later determined that the suspect had actually left the area in a vehicle.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau were able to determine both parties were family members and that the incident was domestic in nature. The suspect, identified as Ronald Aaron AUSBERRY II, eventually turned himself into police without incident earlier this morning.

Arrested on April 22:

Ronald Aaron AUSBERRY II, 24, of the 8700 block of Farnham Way in Manassas

Charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: June 28, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond