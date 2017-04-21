U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos is expected to visit Prince William County Public Schools next week.

The details are still being hammered out. This is what we know so far, from a division spokeswoman:

You heard correctly that we are anticipating a visit on Tuesday. However, nothing is yet finalized. Indeed, we had planned to meet with members of the Secretary’s staff this morning, but they postponed. That is why we have not yet announced plans to the media.

Absent a discussion with her team, I cannot be certain, but I fully expect that media will be welcome and (as soon as we have final details) invited. As you may know, the reason for the visit is to learn about and highlight the great work that Ashland and PWCS are going with military families. This will probably involve a meeting with some families….

More information about Devos’ visit to Prince William County is expected Monday.

We have confirmed that Virginia First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe will visit Metz Middle School in Manassas also on Tuesday for a separate, unrelated event.

From a Manassas City Public Schools spokeswoman:

Metz Middle School has won the Virginia Breakfast Challenge based on breakfast participation growth over the past school year. Breakfast participation from October through December 2016 was compared to breakfast participation from October through December 2015.

First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe and Senator Jeremy McPike will be at the school on Tuesday, April 25th to recognize the school.

The school will receive funding to support equipment for its nutrition program and $4,000 to support technological enhancements, field trips or other equipment.

First Lady McAuliffe and Senator McPike are expected to arrive around 8:30 am. They will get a quick guided tour of the school which will end in the cafeteria where they will meet the Food Services staff. The First Lady will assist with preparing the grab and go breakfast and she will also have an opportunity to meet students. “Checks” will be presented to the school and then around 9:10 – 9:20 am, they will entertain press questions. The First Lady will also pull names for two raffles for teachers and students, which will be announced on the PA system. They are scheduled to depart around 9:35/9:40.