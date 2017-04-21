News U.S. Education Secretary, Virginia First Lady expected to visit area schools Tuesday
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos is expected to visit Prince William County Public Schools next week.
The details are still being hammered out. This is what we know so far, from a division spokeswoman:
You heard correctly that we are anticipating a visit on Tuesday. However, nothing is yet finalized. Indeed, we had planned to meet with members of the Secretary’s staff this morning, but they postponed. That is why we have not yet announced plans to the media.
Absent a discussion with her team, I cannot be certain, but I fully expect that media will be welcome and (as soon as we have final details) invited. As you may know, the reason for the visit is to learn about and highlight the great work that Ashland and PWCS are going with military families. This will probably involve a meeting with some families….
More information about Devos’ visit to Prince William County is expected Monday.
We have confirmed that Virginia First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe will visit Metz Middle School in Manassas also on Tuesday for a separate, unrelated event.
From a Manassas City Public Schools spokeswoman:
