Someone burglarized Tobacco Hut in Gainesville

From Prince William police:

Commercial Burglary- On April 20 at 4:46AM, officers responded to the Tobacco Hut located at 14654 Lee Highway in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a burglary in progress. An employee reported to police that two unknown suspects were observed on video surveillance inside the business.

When the employee responded to the business and challenged the suspects, they fled the area on foot. Further investigation revealed that entry was made into the business through the front door which was found damaged. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspects who were not located. No property was reported missing. There are no suspect descriptions available at this time. The investigation continues.