Roucka charged with sexual battery, indecent liberties with a minor

From Prince William police:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On April 17, detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence in Manassas (20112). The investigation revealed that the victim, a 13-year-old female juvenile, was sexually assaulted by the accused, an acquaintance, on more than one occasion in November of 2016. The victim recently disclosed the incidents and the police were contacted. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested on April 19 without incident.

Arrested on April 19:

Caleb Inez-Lynn ROUCKA, 20, of 1406 Bayside Ave, Apt 11, in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery and 1 count of indecent liberties with a minor

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond