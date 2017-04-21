From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On April 21, 2017, at approximately 2:46 AM, a resident of Somerset Landing called 9-1-1 to report subjects tampering with cars on Pinehurst Lane. The caller advised that a van, without its headlights illuminated, was traveling slowly down the street while two subjects with flashlights were running back and forth from the van to parked cars. A car alarm was then activated, and the subjects dispersed. Multiple patrol units responded immediately to the area.

Deputy M.R. Flick responded and traveled through the neighborhood in search of the van. He soon observed a light-colored minivan, with headlights off, traveling east on Masters Drive. He activated his emergency equipment as the minivan quickly spun around and began driving at a high rate of speed toward him. The van missed Deputy Flick’s patrol vehicle. Deputy Flick pursued the minivan, as it increased speed and turned left onto Persevere Drive. The van then careened into a parked SUV, pushing the SUV a distance of approximately 20 feet. The minivan flipped to its side and slid head-on into an oncoming patrol vehicle.

The single male occupant of the Toyota minivan was uninjured. He was taken into custody and identified as a juvenile.

The Toyota minivan returned as stolen from the same neighborhood in Prince William County where the juvenile lived. The 15-year-old male was charged with Eluding Police, Attempted Malicious Wounding of Law Enforcement, Grand Larceny/Motor Vehicle, Destruction of Property, Trespassing and No Driver’s License. The subject was detained at the Juvenile Detention Center, as the investigation continues.

The Stafford sheriff’s office did not say from what address the van was stolen.