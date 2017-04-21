WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

Jimmy Jazz opens at Manassas Mall

by Potomac Local on April 21, 2017 at 9:18 am Leave a Comment

Jimmy Jazz is now open at Manassas Mall.

East coast based and rapidly expanding, the Manassas Mall store is Jimmy Jazz’s first location in Northern Virginia. Jimmy Jazz carries athletic and streetwear from top brands like Nike, Adidas, and Polo. They also sell official team apparel and have two walls stocked with the latest shoe releases. 

Join Jimmy Jazz for their official Grand Opening Event on Saturday, April 29th beginning at 10 a.m. Customers will receive a voucher card for 25% off clothing purchase for the entire day, along with a live DJ and giveaways.

