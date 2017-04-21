Sponsored Post This year, celebrate Mother’s Day at Rangoli Indian Restaurant with the Grand Brunch Buffet
Mommy, Mummy, Mama, Amma, Aai, Mata, Madre, Eomeoni, Taayi or whatever name you call her with, Mother is the reason we are all here. Celebrate and cherish the lady who cares and loves us the most. It is rightly said, “God could not be everywhere, so he created mothers!”
You may buy her the perfume or the cardigan, but you got to feed the lady who fed you.
Rangoli’s Mother’s Day buffet has been a special tradition for over eleven years. The spread includes an array of salads, fresh cut fruits, and condiments with Assorted Kebabs, the quintessential Butter Chicken, tender Goat Masala, succulent Fish Curry, aromatic Biryani and pilafs, a smorgasbord of vegetable side dishes and fresh bread baked for each table.
The buffet also includes South Indian delicacies like Idly, Vada, Sambar and on-the-spot Dosas. The pick is the favorite Indian street-side-pass-time of eating Pani Puri a.k.a Gol Gappas. Have unlimited pucchkas to your heart’s content.
Sweet endings include all time favorite Gulab Jamun and Kulfi Ice-Cream.
And while you are gorging on the tasty food, treat the lady to a Mimosa or fresh Bloody Mary at only $4 a glass. What’s not to be happy about this?
So, call ‘Rangoli’ now and add your name to the on-call list. The meal is super popular and Rangoli does not treat the advance callers as ‘Reservations.’
Their name is added to the wait list and bumped up when you show up. Large groups are encouraged to call in advance to enable quick seating.
Doors open early Sunday, May 14 at 11:30 a.m. and the Brunch is served through 3 p.m.
Call 703-957-4900 or Email Us!
Rangoli Indian Restaurant
Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet
Sunday, May 14, 2017
Adults: $16.95 Kids: $8.95
10223 Nokesville Road
Manassas, VA 20110
www.rangolirestaurant.com
