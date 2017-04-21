News Apple computer, device repair shop to serve Stafford area
Submitted:
Experimac, a retail storefront concept that specializes in sales and repair of pre-owned Apple computers, devices, located at 1865 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg will celebrate its grand opening on June 13.
Experimac also repairs phones and tablets, and does trade-ins of existing devices, software and system updates, and sales of accessories. Experimac includes a one-year warranty included with every hardware sale. If something fails or doesn’t function properly on its own, Experimac will repair or replace the defective part at no cost.
Their Experimac location can be reached at 540-548-9072 or visit experimac.com/fredericksburg-va.
