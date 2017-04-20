Woodbridge teller refuses to hand over cash during attempted robbery

From Prince William police:

Attempted Bank Robbery – On April 19 at 4:44PM, officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 13891 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an attempted robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown woman approached the bank area then passed a note demanding money.

When the teller refused, the suspect fled the bank. No injuries were reported. During the investigation, detectives with the Robbery Unit identified the suspect as Amanda Renee SEGURA. The accused was located and detained without incident a short time later at a hotel in Dumfries. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on April 19:

Amanda Renee SEGURA, 32, of 306 Richelieu Ln in Wilmington, NC

Charged with attempted robbery

Court Date: June 28, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond