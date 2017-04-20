Open House: 9491 McGuinn Lane, Nokesville, VA

9491 McGuinn Ln, Nokesville, VA 20181

Neighborhood: Nokesville

Listing Price: $510,000

Open House: Sat 1-4pm

New Listing!! Awesome colonial on a VERY PRIVATE 6+ Acre lot, minutes to Route 234. This custom built home is three finished levels with 4 bedrooms, 2 full and one-half bath. Boasting a UNIQUE FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE!!

Upper level has 2 guest bedrooms, full bath, and huge playroom w/built in window seats and shelving. Remodeled kitchen w/granite counters, stainless appliances, tile backsplash & ceramic tile floor.

Finished bright and open walk out basement w/rec rm, den/office w/built-in shelving and tons of extra storage space.

The main feature of this property is the private lot!! Surrounded by trees, there are 2 huge decks, fire pit w/BBQ spit, 3 sheds (one w/power, ht & a/c) brick paver walkways, mature shrubs, extensive landscaping, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING!!

Extra features include recessed lighting, upgraded light fixtures, crown molding, built-ins galore, chair rail, decorative columns, custom drapes and blinds.

Original owners have taken great care of this home, a true 10+. Must see.

Contact C.C. Bartholomew at 703-282-4800 or email cc@ccbartholomew.com