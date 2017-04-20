Neighbors help family escape Manassas townhouse blaze

From Manassas City spokeswoman Patty Prince:

On April 19 at 5:04 p.m. City of Manassas Fire and Rescue units were called to the 8700 block of Bretton Woods Drive in Manassas for a structure fire. Prior to their arrival, neighbors witnessed heavy black smoke coming from upper level bedroom windows with two juveniles yelling for help. Two neighbors went into action, both putting ladders up to the house. One neighbor rescued the juveniles; while another helped other family members escape.

City of Manassas Fire and Rescue transported one juvenile to the hospital for smoke inhalation. In total, eight people were displaced by the fire and assisted by Red Cross. There was heavy fire damage to the kitchen and dining room areas, and the rear exterior of the townhouse.

Fire and Rescue staff members attempted CPR on one family dog, but were unsuccessful. Another dog was transported to the veterinarian.