Live Well Festival to feature health and wellness activities, farm to table brunch, and paint class

It’s time for the year’s first outdoor festival in historic Downtown Manassas.

The 11th Annual Live Well Festival, will be held on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Harris Pavilion and along West Street. Health and wellness information, exercise classes, a farm-to-table brunch, paint class and more will be available.

This year, bedrock YOGA will be teaching two free yoga classes at a.m. and 11 a.m. If you’ve never taken yoga and are interested it’s the perfect opportunity for your first class! Novant Health will be bringing out the Mammography Mobile, teaching Hands-Only CPR, and host information from their Wound Care Center, all great options to staying informed on your health. Several artists from the Banner Art Project will be displaying and selling work under the Pavilion, moon bounces will be out for the kids, and at 1 p.m. enjoy a performance by Lou Rosgen, or better known to some as Woodbridge Willie. A new paint class hosted by Emily Thomson of Manassas Olive Oil Company will also add to the entertainment schedule. All supplies will be provided and a gorgeous field of tulips will be your final product. Get your tickets here for the class which will begin at noon.

Another community favorite back this year is the Shred-It Truck. Last year’s new location in the Train Depot Lot was a huge success and it will return there again this year. Attendees planning to use the Shred-It Truck should follow the posted route signs along Prince William Street – cars will be able to turn into the parking lot via West Street and exit via Battle Street to then park in the garage and enjoy the rest of the festival. Bring a small box of papers or fill your trunk with all your old documents ready to be shredded – it’s free!

Back by popular demand, the Live Well Festival will feature a farm-to-table brunch prepared by Chef Will Landay, of C.J. Finz and BadWolf Public House. The 3-course brunch will be set up atop the flat railcar behind the iconic LOVE sign at 10:30 a.m. with the main course featuring roasted chicken with jalapeño cheddar grits. Tickets for the brunch can be purchased here.

For more information on the Live Well Festival along with other events in the City, please go to www.visitmanassas.org