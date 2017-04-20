IKEA Woodbridge announces 70 jobs, plans hiring event May 9

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (April 19, 2017) – IKEA Woodbridge announces the posting for 70 seasonal/temporary positions for a 120 day assignment, with the possibility to be hired as a permanent co-worker after the 120 day period.

Applicants can apply online at https://seeacareerwithus.com/ and save the date for our Meet and Greet event May 9, 2017 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

ABOUT THE JOB An IKEA co-worker’s main task is to maximize sales and profitability in his/her area of responsibility using knowledge of the IKEA product range, local market conditions and the needs of customers. Together with thousands of colleagues around the world you will help to ensure the continued global success of the IKEA Concept – a concept that serves millions of satisfied customers each day.

YOUR ASSIGNMENT Your tasks will include:

IKEA has multiple positions available: Sales, IKEA Food, Logistics, Customer Relations. These Part Time positions range from 12 to 31 hours per week.

Candidates must be available to work on Saturdays, Sundays, and at least two nights a week.

YOUR PROFILE Your knowledge, skills and experience include:

You are confident about approaching and talking to people in a polite and friendly manner.

You are enthusiastic about working with others in a team.

You have a flexible approach to work and are open to change.

You have an interest in home furnishing and people’s everyday life at home.

You can prioritize and organize your own work to make efficient use of your time.

GROWING TOGETHER IKEA offers an exciting and empowering work environment in a global marketplace. And as the world’s leader at life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us.

*No. of Positions: 70

ABOUT IKEA

