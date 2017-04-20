WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Candle sparks fire in Woodbridge apartment

by Potomac Local on April 20, 2017 at 11:26 am Leave a Comment

From Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department: 

On Thursday, April 20th at 6:31 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to an apartment fire located in the 16800 block of Flotilla Way in Woodbridge.

Upon entry, fire and rescue crews observed fire damage to a bedroom’s carpet and television from a fire extinguished by the occupant. No injuries reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the apartment sustained minimal damage estimated at $1,000.

The fire originated in the bedroom; the cause was an unattended candle and has been determined as accidental.

