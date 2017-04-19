WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

A rainy day at Lake Jackson Dam

by Potomac Local on April 19, 2017 at 2:57 pm Leave a Comment

A photo of the Lake Jackson Dam near Manassas taken today at 11:11 a.m. Rain showers were moving through the area at the time the photo was taken.

In 2014, the county worked to fill the 89-year-0ld dam on the Occoquan River with concrete after two toe drains at the bottom were seen spilling an unusually high amount of water into the river from the bottom of the structure. 

The dam was filled with concrete and the unusual flow of water stopped.

When contractors went to fix the dam, there was no blueprints leftover from the time the dam was built for them to work with.

