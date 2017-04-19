News Escobar charged with forcible sodomy
From Prince William police:
Sexual Assault Investigation – On April 16 at 9:30AM, detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 15600 block of Renton Ct in Dumfries (22025) earlier that morning. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 21-year-old woman of Manassas, was sexually assaulted by the accused, an acquaintance. After the assault, the victim contacted a family member who responded to the residence. During the encounter, the family member was involved in a physical altercation with the accused and the police were contacted. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.
Arrested on April 16:
Henry Antonio MARQUEZ- ESCOBAR, 42, of 15600 block of Renton Ct in Woodbridge
Charged with forcible sodomy
Court Date: May 24, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
