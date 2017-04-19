Dumfries proposes more money for street paving

DUMFRIES, Va. — The culdesacs in the Knolls of Dumfries have a fresh layer of black pavement.

Tebbs Lane — the main thoroughfare from Route 1 that connects drivers to the courts — does not.

And that makes neighborhood resident Francesca Rusk-Wallace piping mad.

Here’s a portion of an email she sent us:

“In the past year, the entrance to The Knolls of Dumfries (Tebbs Lane) has been repaved twice – this past week, the side roads (Wilmer Porter Ct., Tompkins, Ct, etc.,) were repaved for the first time since I have lived here (12 years).”

“In the process, the main road (Tebbs Lane) now has orange spray paint on all of the manholes and various other parts of the road. the previously twice paved road now has been trashed and there is a huge tar spill at the entrance to Route 1. The street itself is cracked and in poor shape and now it is stained black from this work. The stains go all the way onto Route 1 and through the Triangle Shopping Center parking lot.”

“This is not the first time I have inquired about paving of Tebbs Lane, only to be told that it will not be done. This is now the second time I am also advising you that the road is now in WORSE shape after work has been done.”

Dumfries Mayor Jerry Foreman addressed Rusk-Wallace’s email at Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting.

“The lady in Knolls of Dumfries is pretty fired up about paving the culdesacs, and she’s right. We need to find the money to pave the main drag,” said Foreman.

That money could come in the form of $100,000 in the town’s proposed budget for the fiscal year 2018. The new funds didn’t exist in last year’s budget and would be used for street paving and maintenance.

“The annual paving priorities are identified by the Public Works director, who evaluates the streets annually. A list of priorities is usually approved by the Town Manager in the Fall for milling and paving in the Spring,” stated Dumfries Acting Town Manager Larry Hughes in an email.

The Virginia Department of Transportation maintains Route 1 and Route 234, while the town public works department maintains the streets in the town.

Another resident says the paving work would be welcomed.

“We don’t have too many potholes on the street, there is some cracking,” Heather Vivian, a Knolls of Dumfries resident. “I think it could go for another few years before paving, but I’m glad to see my tax dollars at work.”

The Dumfries Town Council is expected to adopt its 2018 budget by June 30.