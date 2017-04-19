News Drug take back day scheduled in Haymarket, Manassas
From Novant UVA Health System:
Safe disposal of expired and unused prescription drugs can be a challenge. If residents have these, then they are encouraged to attend Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 29, at two locations, one in Haymarket and the other in Manassas.
In collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, the Prince William Crime Prevention Council and the Drug Enforcement Administration, Novant Health UVA Health System will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Day event on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center and Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center.
At Prince William Medical Center, officers will assist with the collection at a tented area in the parking lot outside of the Novant Health UVA Health System Hylton Family Women’s and Children’s Center or at the front parking lot tented area at Haymarket Medical Center.
