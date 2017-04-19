Adjunct Instructors needed at Quantico

The Averett University Graduate and Professional Studies (GPS) program is accepting applications from qualified applicants to be added to our adjunct faculty pool to teach at locations in Virginia for our undergraduate programs. Marine Corps Base at Quantico is a high need campus at this time.

We are seeking select adjunct faculty members who hold at least a Master’s degree with 18 graduate credit hours in disciplines included in our general education course offerings: Art, Art History, Communications, Ethics, Music, Science, Sociology, or Theatre.

For our Quantico location, we also seek instructors in: English, Math, Religion, and History.

These positions are for on-ground teaching assignments for adult learners who meet one evening a week 6-10 pm.

The courses are offered in an accelerated format running for 5 weeks. Teaching locations include the U.S. Marine base at Quantico, Richmond, Chesapeake, Newport News, Roanoke, and Danville.

College teaching experience preferred.

If you hold a graduate degree from a regionally accredited college or university and would like to be considered to join our adjunct faculty pool, please submit an “Adjunct Interest” form. Averett University is a four-year, fully accredited, private co-educational university.

Averett prepares students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change. Averett fulfills this mission by educating students from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and nations through liberal arts based undergraduate and graduate programs in a personal, collegial, interdisciplinary environment.

Contact Information

Anna Kautzman, Averett University, akautzman@averett.edu

Contact Information

1.800. AVERETT (283.7388) EXT 17244

https://www.averett.edu/about-us/employment-opportunities/