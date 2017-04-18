News Woman, 87, killed in Old Bridge Road crash
Fatal Crash Investigation – On April 18 at 12:04PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the intersection of Old Bridge Rd and Antietam Rd in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a two vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2004 Isuzu NPR truck was attempting to make a left turn onto northbound Antietam Rd from eastbound Old Bridge Rd when the vehicle collided with the driver of a 2007 Toyota Prius who was traveling in the westbound lanes of Old Bridge Rd. The driver of the Toyota Prius was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver and a passenger of the Isuzu NPR were not injured. Speed, alcohol, and drugs are not factors in this crash. The investigation continues.
Arrested on April 18: [No Photo Available]
Duane Patrick BAUGHER, Jr., 21, of 8749 Christopher Ln in Warrenton
Charged with failure to yield the right of way on a left turn
Court date: Pending | Bond: Released on a Court Summons
Identified:
The driver of the 2007 Toyota Prius was identified as Christine Duncan ROSEN, 87, of Woodbridge
