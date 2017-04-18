Woman, 87, killed in Old Bridge Road crash

Fatal Crash Investigation – On April 18 at 12:04PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the intersection of Old Bridge Rd and Antietam Rd in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a two vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2004 Isuzu NPR truck was attempting to make a left turn onto northbound Antietam Rd from eastbound Old Bridge Rd when the vehicle collided with the driver of a 2007 Toyota Prius who was traveling in the westbound lanes of Old Bridge Rd. The driver of the Toyota Prius was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver and a passenger of the Isuzu NPR were not injured. Speed, alcohol, and drugs are not factors in this crash. The investigation continues.

Duane Patrick BAUGHER, Jr., 21, of 8749 Christopher Ln in Warrenton

Charged with failure to yield the right of way on a left turn

Court date: Pending | Bond: Released on a Court Summons

The driver of the 2007 Toyota Prius was identified as Christine Duncan ROSEN, 87, of Woodbridge